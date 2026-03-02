District authorities have reported a significant 25% reduction in traffic violations last month, attributing the success to an effective enforcement campaign that resulted in the issuance of 110,965 challans and the registration of 114 First Information Reports (FIRs) for serious offenses.
A traffic spokesperson, detailing the successful outcomes of the initiative today, stated that compared to January, helmet-related violations decreased by 31%. Furthermore, violations for driving without a license saw a 36% decline, and one-way traffic violations dropped by 25%.
Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Farhan Aslam, confirmed that the strict enforcement of traffic laws also led to a recorded decrease in road accidents during the same period. He stated, “The purpose of law enforcement is not to issue challans but to safeguard the lives of road users.”
The CTO thanked the public for their cooperation in adhering to traffic laws and commended all officers and personnel for their efforts in maintaining smooth traffic flow.
Mr. Aslam affirmed that “the crackdown against traffic law violations will continue this month,” stressing that the traffic police’s primary focus is on road safety and education.
“Let us play our individual roles for the uninterrupted flow of traffic and prevention of accidents,” the CTO urged.