Treatment to prevent paralysis after stroke begins at SICVD Tando Muhammad Khan

KARACHI: Sindh Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (SICVD) announced the commencement of its Stroke Intervention Program at SICVD Tando Muhammad Khan.

This marks a significant milestone in expanding critical healthcare services to underserved regions, with a particular focus on stroke care, according to SICVD information on Monday.

The Stroke Intervention Program, which has seen considerable success at NICVD Karachi, is now being introduced at SICVD Tando Muhammad Khan. This pioneering initiative aims to revolutionize stroke care in the region, providing timely and advanced interventions for stroke patients.

The ceremonial ribbon-cutting for the Stroke Intervention Program was spearheaded by Professor Jawaid Akbar Sial (Executive Director, SICVD) along with Professor Irfan Amjad Lufti (Director Stroke Intervention Program, NICVD). Subsequently, Professor Sial and Prof. Lufti provided a comprehensive briefing to the media, outlining the key aspects and objectives of the program.

Due to prior commitments, interim Chief Minister of Sindh Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar participated virtually in the inaugural ceremony of the stroke intervention program.

“The treatment involves inserting a stent- a small tube- into a blocked nerve in the patient's brain”, said, Professor Irfan Amjad Lutfi. He said that inserting a stent into the nerve, though, was a an hour-long and complex procedure, it helped prevent paralysis after patients suffered a stroke- a condition that can lead to paralysis if not treated in time.

He said that for optimal effectiveness of the stroke intervention procedure, it is crucial for stroke patients to seek medical attention within the timeframe of 4 to 6 hours from the onset of symptoms. Beyond this window, the patient may not be eligible for the intervention procedure.

He added that it was alarming that the second major cause of death in Pakistan is a stroke and lack of proper awareness. But by the grace of Almighty Allah, hundreds of patients have benefitted from this Free of Cost “Interventional Stroke Treatment” at NICVD Karachi.

Congratulating stroke team, Professor Jawaid Akbar Sial (Executive Director, SICVD) said that a major breakthrough has been achieved in the medical history with the introduction of catheter-based stroke treatment at SICVD Tando Muhammad Khan.

He said that In line with our commitment to community health, the Stroke Intervention Program at SICVD Tando Muhammad Khan will be offered completely free of charge. This decision underscores our dedication to making high-quality healthcare accessible to all, particularly those facing the challenges of stroke and cardiac disease.

Professor Sial further said that this program will soon commence in Sukkur, and subsequently, it will be expanded to cater to stroke patients across the entire Sindh province.