A policeman lost his life in a tribal clash between two groups of the Khoso tribe in New Jatoi city, within the jurisdiction of the New Jatoi police station. The deceased, Nader Khoso, was allegedly killed by Sikandar Khoso, Faqeer Roshan Khoso, and their accomplices, as accused by the victim’s brother, Kamran Khoso, and cousin, Dr. Imran Khoso. Following the incident, an enraged mob set Sikandar Khoso’s petrol pump on fire. Authorities handed over the body to the heirs after completing necessary procedures, and the murder investigation is underway.
A 29-year-old youth, Sobal Lashari, died from a snake bite while working in a field in the village of Gondai Pato (Shaheedabad) near Krondi, within the jurisdiction of the Akri police station. He received initial medical treatment at a nearby medical center and was later shifted to Nawabshah Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
In other crime incidents, armed robbers targeted a trader on the National Highway near Farooq Petrol Pump within the jurisdiction of the Daur police station. They escaped on a motorcycle with a large sum of cash. Separately, in Bhrya Road, robbers snatched a motorcycle, cash, and a mobile phone from Abdul Khaliq Shaikh at gunpoint, injuring him when he resisted. He was later admitted to the hospital. Furthermore, the theft of Dr. Muhammad Saleh Waghiyo’s motorcycle was reported near Qaid Park in Bhrya Road. Law enforcement agencies are investigating these robberies and thefts.
Kandiaro police raided a gambling den and arrested Malook Khawar with playing cards and cash. Halani police took Nader Bhio into custody for allegedly shooting and killing Shah Muhammad Lashari during a robbery attempt. Nader Ali Bhio and his accomplices allegedly killed the deceased with the intention of stealing his tractor and tried to portray the scene as a robbery. Padidan police arrested Abdul Wahab Rajper with 1500 grams of hashish. Bhrya City police arrested Rehman son of Ghulam Shabbir, Irfan son of Mubeen, Shafiq son of Ghulam Shabbir, and Gulsher son of Soomer Hakro, all wanted in connection with a murder, along with two shotguns, a pistol, and eight rounds of ammunition.