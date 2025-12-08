After their remarkable victory in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the Karachi Blues cricket team received a grand welcome upon their arrival at Karachi Airport today, where flower petals were showered on the players and garlands were presented. This marks the team’s second national trophy win in two and a half years – a clear sign of the city’s rising dominance in domestic cricket.
Officials of the Regional Cricket Association (RCA), including Tournament Committee Chairman Khalid Nafis, Joint Secretary Tauseef Siddiqui, Assistant Secretary Wisal Ansari, and representatives from various zones welcomed the team with great enthusiasm. Notable attendees included Muhammad Saeed Jabbar, Zafar Ahmed, Naushad Ahmed Khan, Imtiaz Tanoli, Shahbaz Qureshi, Ejaz Khan, S.M. Asim, Asghar Ali Khattak, Azam Khan, among others.
Speaking on the occasion, Khalid Nafis stated that under the leadership of RCA President Nadeem Omar, Karachi teams have now won the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy twice in just two and a half years – a rare and historic achievement. He further noted the city’s success in the National T20, Under-15, Under-17, and Under-19 tournaments, along with a runner-up finish in the One-Day format, highlighting continuous progress in Karachi cricket.
Tauseef Siddiqui remarked that Karachi’s players have proven themselves highly competitive at every level of the game. He expressed confidence that these athletes would continue to shine in the future, bringing more glory to the city.
He also emphasized that the recent tournament introduced several promising talents to Pakistan cricket, including Saad Baig, Saqib Khan, Haroon Arshad, Abdullah Fazal, and Muhammad Umar – young players regarded as future national stars.
This memorable moment has added another golden chapter to Karachi’s cricket history and sparked new hope and passion among the city’s aspiring cricketers.