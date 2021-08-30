Two ACs suspended over failure in Price Control Measure 

Lahore, August 30, 2021 (PPI-OT):The Punjab government on Saturday suspended the assistant commissioners of Kotli Satian and Chua Syedan Shah for poor performance in price control measures. The Chief Secretary Punjab issued orders about suspension of both the assistant commissioners during a meeting held to review the price control measures, at the Civil Secretariat. He also issued instructions regarding issuing warning letters to the assistant commissioners of Murree and Rajanpur, besides asking the deputy commissioners of Sahiwal, Bhakkar and Khanewal to improve performance.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that as per the directions of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister Punjab, availability of daily-use commodities would be ensured at the officially-fixed prices. He said that implementation of government rates was the responsibility of administrative officers. He warned the officers that corruption and poor performance would not be tolerated in any case. “Being supervisory officers the commissioners and deputy commissioners should take action against corrupt officials themselves,” the Chief Secretary maintained, adding that as per the directive of the Prime Minister, a zero tolerance policy would be adopted in the matter of corruption.

He said that only those officers would be able to retain their positions who would work. The officers would be encouraged for good performance while the poor performers would be held accountable, he mentioned. The meeting reviewed in detail the prices of goods, availability and performance of price magistrates. The participants were briefed that the officials arrested 724 persons, and lodged 549 FIRs over overcharging in different cities during the last one week, besides imposing fines of Rs. 21.9 million on violators. The additional chief secretary, administrative secretaries of different departments including industries, agriculture, and food, the Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board and officers concerned attended the meeting while all the commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

