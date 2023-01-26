Two children fall prey to Taxila gas leakage explosion

Taxila: Two children were killed and three other people injured in a gas leakage explosion at a house in Taxila on Thursday morning. The injured included another child, their mother and an elder of the family. The blast took place when a member of the family tried to start a fire in the morning.

Rescue fire tenders and emergency ambulances took part in the relief operation and shifted the injured to a hospital for treatment. The dead children were identified as four-year-old Saudais and five-year-old Awais. Earlier, four children of a family were killed in an explosion triggered by gas leakage in Quetta’s Kharotabad area on Wednesday. Two women also sustained injuries in the incident took place in Badezai Town of Kharotabad.