Two cops martyred in Mardan

MARDAN: A firing exchange occurred between the Railway Police and porters at Mardan Railway Station resulting in the martyrdom of two police constables and injuring of one, according to a report on Sunday,

As per details, four porters were also injured in the exchange of fire, and several others were arrested. The police said that the incident took place due to a dispute over the lease at the railway station.

The railway authorities had sealed the mall yesterday, leading to tensions between the two groups.