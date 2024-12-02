Jammu: Two people lost their lives and another sustained injuries after a vehicle accident in the Doda district of Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the accident took place near Garsoo village in the Bhalessa area of the district.
The deceased have been identified as Imran Hussain, 35, and Sumaiya, 17, both residents of Drabshalla, Kishtwar. Iqra Bano, 16, was rescued in critical condition and taken to the hospital for treatment.
In a separate incident, three houses were damaged by a fire in the Chattabal area of Srinagar. An Indian official reported that the fire began in one of the houses in the Danawari locality. No injuries or casualties were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
