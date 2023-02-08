Two launches burnt to ashes in Karachi Fishery fire

Hub: Two launches were reduced to ashes when the fire broke out in Karachi Fishery, according to a report on Wednesday. Fifty percent part of the other four launches standing in the Karachi Fishery also burnt. Six fire tenders and one bowser of KMC, Fire Brigade and Pakistan Navy managed to extinguish the fire.

Officials of the Fire Brigade said the fire had been put out and the cooling was underway. The fire erupted in birth number 7 and 8. Fishermen Cooperative Society’s staff also took part in dousing the fire.