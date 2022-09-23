Two recovered dead from floodwater in Nawabshah

Nawabshah: Two dead bodies were recovered separately from floodwater in Nawabshah on Friday. The body of a 30-year-old man was recovered from floodwater in Amir Dahri area of Nawabshah. The deceased was identified as Shamhir Dahri. He was reported to have drowned while going to Kacha area.

Another body of a man identified as Liaquat Ali was recovered from a village in floodwater in Sem Nullah. The police shifted bodies of the deceased to the hospital. Search for their families was underway.

Canal Breach

A 50-foot wide breach occurred in Canal 6-R near Faqir Wali area of Haroonabad, Bahawalnagar, and the Irrigation Department said. The breach inundated cotton and other crops over hundreds of acres. Farmers were busy plugging the breach on a self-help basis.

“Despite the information, the staff of the Irrigation Department did not reach the spot to plug the breach,” the farmers complained.

“Machinery is being arranged to plug the breach,” the Irrigation Department officials said.

Three die of snakebites

The problems of the flood-hit people in Khairpur Nathan Shah are increasing with each passing day instead of decreasing. On the one hand, they are faced with an outbreak of diseases, on the other hand, they are becoming victims of snakebites.

Venomous snakes are witnessed crawling in the streets, roads and houses across the city as the floodwater recedes. Worse yet, vaccine for the snake bite is also short in Khairpur Nathan Shah. So far, three people have died due to snakebites in Khairpur Nathan Shah.