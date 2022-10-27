Two shot dead outside Quetta court

Quetta: A crossfire between the Tareen tribes outside the Quetta’s session court Thursday claimed the lives of two people while three got injured.

Sardar Naseem Khan Tareen was also among the injured. As soon as Sardar Naseem Tareen left the court after an appearance, a few people in a Corolla car started indiscriminately firing. The crossfire killed two people and severely injured three including Sardar Naseem. The police transferred the injured people to the Civil Hospital and continued further investigation.