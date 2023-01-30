Two-week long Pakistan-Turkiye joint exercise ‘Attaturk-XII 2023’ begins at Tarbela

Islamabad: A two-week long Pakistan-Turkiye joint exercise ‘Attaturk-XII 2023’ began at Tarbela on Monday. Troops from Turkish special force and Pakistan special service group are participating in the exercise aimed at enhancing counter terrorism techniques, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report.

The exercise will focus on compound and cave clearance, sniper training, countering improvised explosive devices and combat medical care. It will further strengthen military ties between the two countries.