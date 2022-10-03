UBG felicitate newly elected office bearers of all trade bodies of Pakistan

Karachi, October 03, 2022 (PPI-OT):United Business Group (UBG) has congratulated to all newly elected office bearers of trade bodies. In letter of felicitation UBG has emphasised on the need of team work to meet the numerous uncertain economic conditions and challenges ahead in the wake of devastating flood across Pakistan, challenges of food insecurity, external debts problem, high inflation and flood related impacts.

UBG has taken the pledge to unite the trade bodies to achieve the goals of stabilising economic growth, increasing revenues, rationalising expenditures through prudent expenditure management, enhancing exports and protecting the venerable segments of all sectors through relief measures.

UBG also expressed its determination to facilitate all trade bodies without any discrimination which is evident by its package of incentives recently announced for all trade bodies to help them overcome the challenges. UBG also extended its congratulations to all office Bearers (SVPs/VP/VCs) and Executive Committee members and wish them best of luck.

