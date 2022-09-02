Islamabad, September 02, 2022 (PPI-OT):United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has announced the appointment of Imran Riaz of Pakistan as his Deputy Special Coordinator for Lebanon. Spokesman for United Nations Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric has said, Riaz, a career UN official will serve in the Office of the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, which assists the country in forging a peaceful, stable and democratic future. He said, in addition, Riaz will also serve as Humanitarian Coordinator.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

The post UN Chief announces appointment of Imran Riaz as Deputy Special Coordinator for Lebanon appeared first on Official News Pakistan.