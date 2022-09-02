Latest:

Pakistan Press International

Credible source of news from Pakistan

Pakistan Press International
English Official News 

UN Chief announces appointment of Imran Riaz as Deputy Special Coordinator for Lebanon

User2

Islamabad, September 02, 2022 (PPI-OT):United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has announced the appointment of Imran Riaz of Pakistan as his Deputy Special Coordinator for Lebanon. Spokesman for United Nations Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric has said, Riaz, a career UN official will serve in the Office of the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, which assists the country in forging a peaceful, stable and democratic future. He said, in addition, Riaz will also serve as Humanitarian Coordinator.

For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

The post UN Chief announces appointment of Imran Riaz as Deputy Special Coordinator for Lebanon appeared first on Official News Pakistan.