UNDP Pakistan launches the 22nd issue of its quarterly policy magazine, the Development Advocate Pakistan under the theme ‘Nudging for Development’

January 27, 2020

Islamabad, January 27, 2020 (PPI-OT): UNDP Pakistan, along with Ministry of Planning Development and Reform and Swiss Development Cooperation launched the 22nd issue of the Development Advocate Pakistan (DAP) under the theme ‘Nudging for Development’. DAP is a quarterly policy magazine of UNDP Pakistan and Swiss Development Cooperation.

The latest issue of DAP on Nudging for Development features a combination of analysis and public opinion articles by national and international experts— including Dr. Fadi Makki, Mr. Raheel Waqar, Mr. Nathan Maddix, Mr. Saugato Datta, Ms. Huma Khan, and Mr. Tom De Bruyne. Nudges are small ‘push’ in the direction that leads people to imperceptibly opt for choices that benefit them. The issue introduces a variety of thematic areas where nudges have been employed globally and the tremendous positive impact they have had.

“Nudges are based largely on non-economic incentives; they are relatively easy to use and effective in influencing behaviours,” said Mr. Ignacio Artaza, Resident Representative a.i., UNDP Pakistan at the occasion. “For this reason, the potential in Pakistan is tremendous. Pakistan can benefit by infusing nudges in policy making.”

Dr. Jehanzeb Khan, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, thanked UNDP Pakistan and Swiss Development Cooperation for their efforts in bringing a new concept to the forefront, bearing potential to influencing behaviours as low-cost solutions for addressing problems.

The launch also included a panel discussion on ‘Nudging for Development’ in Pakistan, and ideas on key development issues and challenges in Pakistan. Experts included Dr. Farah Said, Mr. Raheel Waqar, Mr. Hasnat Masood, Ms. Samar Hassan, Dr. Shahida Saleem, and Mr. Daniel Valenghi. The event was attended by government officials, behaviour experts, students, and other stakeholders.

For more information, contact:

National Information Officer

United Nations Information Centre (UNIC)

Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-8355720

Cell: +92-300-8553790

Email: ishrat.rizvi@unic.org

Related Posts