Islamabad, September 03, 2022 (PPI-OT):The United Nations has intensified drive to distribute relief materials to flood-hit people in Pakistan. UN Spokesperson Era Kaneko in a briefing in New York said that the world body has also deployed 14 mobile clinics to provide health care services in impacted areas. The United Nations and its humanitarian partners have provided food aid to 300,000 people and clean water to 55,000 in flood-devastated areas of the country.

It has delivered more than 71,000 emergency relief items including tents, plastic tarpaulins, cooking stoves, blankets, solar lamps and sleeping mats to refugee and host communities in the country. Over 1.1 million houses have now been damaged or destroyed and more than 470,000 people are living in camps.

In total, over 5,000 kilometres of roads and 243 bridges have been damaged or destroyed. Meanwhile, UNICEF in a statement said that 16 million children have been impacted by the floods and 18,000 schools damaged or destroyed across the country.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

The post United Nations intensifies drive to distribute relief materials to flood-hit people appeared first on Official News Pakistan.