President urges people to play role for reconstruction of damaged infrastructure in flood

Islamabad, September 03, 2022 (PPI-OT):President Dr. Arif Alvi has urged all stakeholders to mobilize the people, businesses, civil society and humanitarian organizations to play their due role for rehabilitation of flood victims and reconstruction of damaged infrastructure. Talking to senior journalists in Islamabad, he also called upon all political parties to pause politics and focus on providing relief to the flood affected people of Pakistan.

The developed world, being the major contributor to global warming and climate change, should proportionally bear the burden of rescue and relief operations, reconstruction of damaged communication infrastructure, rebuilding the destroyed houses and compensating the people for lost property, livestock and standing crops.

The President also emphasized the need to launch a nationwide drive for increasing the forest cover in the country, shifting from fossil fuels to alternative means of energy and building delay-action and large dams to minimize the effects of climate change. Replying to a question, he showed his readiness to play a role in his personal capacity to defuse the current political polarization in the country.

