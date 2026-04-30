﻿Major Thoroughfare Closed Following Homicide Outcry

Enraged citizens today obstructed a primary arterial road in Kalat, Balochistan, bringing traffic to a standstill in a demonstration following the killing of a local man.

According to law enforcement officials, the victim, identified as Sattar Aziz Nichari, son of Babu Abdul Aziz Nichari, was fatally shot by unidentified armed individuals near the Khail area of Kalat. The perpetrators absconded from the scene immediately after the incident.

Authorities transported the deceased”s remains to District Headquarters Hospital Kalat for necessary medico-legal examination. Following the completion of these formalities, the body was released to the next of kin. Subsequently, relatives of the deceased placed the body directly onto the N-25 Quetta-Karachi thoroughfare, initiating the blockage.

The N-25 Quetta-Karachi corridor remained impassable to all forms of vehicular movement at the time of this report”s submission.