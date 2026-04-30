  • May 3, 2026

اردو خبریں

﻿Notorious Snatcher Gang Members Apprehended in Ongoing Crackdown

Two wanted members of a notorious gang, implicated in numerous snatching incidents, have been apprehended by the Islamabad Police Lohi Bher station team, with authorities also recovering stolen mobile phones, a motorcycle, and a weapon with ammunition used in their illicit activities.

According to a report today, charges have already been formally registered against the detainees, and further investigation into their activities is currently ongoing.

These arrests align with a substantial offensive launched by the Islamabad Police across the federal capital.

This campaign, initiated under the specific directives of DIG Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq, targets individuals involved in robberies, street-level offences, and other serious transgressions.

Widespread actions against criminal elements are being pursued throughout the metropolis, contributing to a marked decline in grave crimes.

The Deputy Inspector General has stressed to all officers that these sustained efforts must persist against those who unlawfully divest citizens of their valuable possessions.

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