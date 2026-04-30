﻿Illegal Weapons Seized, Two Arrested in Capital Crackdown

Two individuals have been apprehended on charges of illegal weapon possession, with two pistols and ammunition recovered, amidst extensive search and combing operations conducted across the federal capital.

According to a report today, these operations saw over 230 people checked as part of an intensified drive against criminal elements.

The comprehensive operations, initiated under the specific directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, aim to curb illicit activities and enhance public safety. They were supervised by SSP Operations Islamabad Qazi Ali Raza and monitored by respective zonal SPs.

During the expansive operations, law enforcement personnel thoroughly inspected 230 individuals, 128 households, 39 hotels, 34 shops, 197 motorcycles, and 53 vehicles. Additionally, four suspicious persons and 20 motorcycles were taken to police stations for further scrutiny.

SSP Operations Islamabad affirmed that the primary objective behind these intensified searches is to restrict the movement of offenders and bolster security throughout the metropolis. He further stated that similar operations are ongoing in various areas district-wide.

The Islamabad Police continues its resolute and indiscriminate action against criminal elements, including those involved in land grabbing and drug dealing.