United States and KP Government Refurbish Hospitals in Lakki Marwat

Islamabad, November 25, 2020 (PPI-OT): As part of the ongoing partnership with the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (GoKP), the United States Government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), reinstated two refurbished hospitals to the GoKP Health Department in Lakki Marwat District. The U.S. Consul General in Peshawar Mr. Gregory Macris virtually inaugurated the District Headquarters Hospital and the City Hospital at the ceremony today.

The key refurbishments include improved operating theatres, labour rooms, gynecology wards, and pediatrics wards. Newly dedicated clinics provide counselling on breastfeeding, growth monitoring, immunization, and preventive care for babies. USAID also established a Sick Newborn Care Unit with incubators and baby-warmers and trained health providers on emergency newborn care services. With improved signage within the medical campuses to facilitate patient flow, these hospitals will cater to the needs of more than 875,000 people of Lakki Marwat and residents from neighbouring districts.

“Health programs like the one we celebrate today leave the most immediate and concrete impact, both on the recipients and on the providers. I want to thank the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for its partnership in achieving this goal,” said U.S. Consul General Macris.

In addition to these two hospitals, 37 primary health care facilities in Lakki Marwat have received equipment to implement the Minimum Health Service Delivery Package. USAID provided training to medical staff on the required competencies and skills needed to offer quality health services, and established a referral system to ensure better patient care and follow up.

USAID’s Integrated Health Systems Strengthening and Service Delivery project is working with the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to improve its health systems and the delivery of healthcare services in Charsadda, Lakki Marwat and Swat Districts.

