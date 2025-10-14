Trending News: ﻿Floods have caused irreparable damage to Punjab’s agricultural economy: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf﻿A one-sided campaign is being run by the Punjab government against the PPP and Sindh government: Senior Sindh Minister﻿Peoples Party Sindh’s General Secretary Senator Waqar Mehdi, on a short visit to Nawabshah, offered condolences to Zia Lanjar﻿Climate Change – Pakistan Sounds Alarm on Climate Burden After Deadly Rains, Calls for Global Support﻿Pakistan to Name Special Economic Zone After Turkish President Erdogan in Diplomatic Tribute﻿Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Plunges into Constitutional Crisis Over Disputed Chief Minister Election﻿National Security – Forming Armed Groups in Religion’s Name Is a Desecration of Faith: Defence Minister﻿Tehreek-e-Labbaik protest in Mirpurkhas, police crackdown, 8 activists arrested﻿Gilani Urges Trilateral Alliance to Confront ‘Storms of Adversity’ in Palestine and Kashmir﻿Provincial Governance – PTI Seeks Court Intervention as Governor Delays Chief Minister’s Oath-Taking﻿Senate Panel Uncovers Rs172 Billion Mis-Procurement Scandal in Foreign-Funded Projects, Orders Probe﻿Islamabad Police Vow ‘Iron Hand’ Against Those Who Violate the Law﻿Islamabad on High Alert as Heavy Police Contingents Deployed in High-Security Zones﻿Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party leader Nabi Bux Mastoi passes away due to dengue﻿Fire breaks out on land of Bhiria City Grid Station, Fire brigade brings blaze under control after several hours﻿Breach in Sial Minor Submerges Hundreds of Acres, Water Enters Humayun Village﻿In Kandiaro, thieves break through medical store roof, loot Rs. 2.85 million﻿700 dengue cases reported in Sindh from January to the current month, one patient passed away﻿CLIMATE CHANGE -Pakistan, Trkiye, and Azerbaijan Deepen Alliance to Combat Climate Change and Disasters﻿Entry tests for admissions at Latif University Khairpur to be held today﻿Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Plunges Into Governance Crisis as Chief Minister’s Oath-Taking Is Delayed﻿Supreme Court Confronts Judicial Paradox Over Amendment That Formed Its Own Bench﻿Dry weather and cold nights forecast for northern areas﻿Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team’s batter Iman Fatima’s birthday celebrated during the ICC Women’s World Cup﻿Urban Governance – PTI Leader Demands Judicial Intervention as Karachi Suffers Despite Rs3,360 Billion Revenue Contribution﻿State’s response against terrorism is commendable, national unity is the need of the hour: Tehreek-e-Jawanan Pakistan﻿Former minister Raja Naseer has given unparalleled services for Azad Kashmir: Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry﻿The government should abandon the path of violence and adopt the path of negotiations, the country needs unity, not chaos: Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan﻿Provincial Governance – New KP Chief Minister Puts Federal Government on Notice: No Military Operation Without People’s Consent﻿Military Affairs – Pakistan Army Triumphs with Gold at Elite Cambrian Patrol Exercise in UK﻿Provincial Government – Gandapur Steps Down on Khan’s Order; Sohail Afridi Elected New Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Amid Opposition Boycott﻿Provincial Governance – KP Plunges Into Constitutional Crisis as Governor Rejects New CM Election﻿Late-night search operation in various areas of Karachi’s Sohrab Goth, several suspects questioned﻿Traffic route changed in Rawalpindi after Faizabad closure, traffic flowing normally on highways﻿Security tightened in Karachi South at the start of polio campaign, SSP administers polio drops to children﻿Sindh Chief Secretary takes notice of accumulated sewerage water on Ziauddin Road, Water Board engineer suspended﻿The Return to Karachi of Pakistani Fishermen Released from Indian Jails﻿Another 110 acres of cannabis crop destroyed in Gulistan during the anti-narcotics campaign﻿Unidentified elderly person’s body recovered from under a small bridge in Hub﻿’Agricultural Exhibition’ will be held in Othal Family Park for the agricultural community of Lasbela﻿Mother of AJK President’s Public Relations Officer passes away, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry expresses sorrow﻿Diplomatic Affairs – Landmark Gaza Peace Plan Hailed as End to ‘Genocidal Chapter’﻿Humanitarian Aid – Pakistan Sends 24th Consignment of Critical Aid to Gaza﻿Political News – Pakistan Army Secures Gold Medal at Prestigious UK Military Competition﻿Anti-polio campaign begins in Sukkur: Commissioner visits Bhatti Hospital, talks with staff﻿Nationwide anti-polio campaign begins, 45 million children will be administered drops﻿Rising cases of Malaria and Dengue in Sindh are alarming: Jamaat-e-Islami Sindh﻿The war against polio is extremely important for the country’s future: First Lady, Bibi Asifa Bhutto﻿Climate Finance – Pakistan Moves to Implementation Phase for Robust Carbon Market Framework﻿Electric scooters distributed among FA and FSc position holders﻿5 dacoits arrested in firing and police encounters in Karachi, others flee, 4 citizens injured﻿Global Economy – Pakistan’s Finance Chief in Crucial Washington Talks with IMF and World Bank﻿Diplomacy – Chicago’s Consul General Tariq Karim Appointed Pakistan’s New Envoy to Myanmar﻿AFGHAN CONFLICT- Gilani Warns of Decisive Response to Afghanistan﻿Zebra Crossings and Signboards Installed Near Schools and Hospitals in Okara to Control Accidents﻿Exchange of fire between Okara police and dacoits, proclaimed offender arrested in injured condition﻿Anti-polio campaign launched in Okara, Additional Deputy Commissioner administers vaccine drops to children﻿Technology – Pakistan’s Start-ups Draw Strong Investor Interest at Dubai Expo﻿International Trade – Customs Seizes Banned Indian Machinery Worth Over $85,000﻿Sahar Yab Adabi Forum Karachi’s meeting, academic and literary personalities participate﻿The use of force on Tehreek-e-Labbaik’s rally is a regrettable and unwise action::Milli Yakjehti Council Pakistan﻿Muslim League (Q) Sindh leader Muhammad Aslam Bhutto passes away, Chaudhry Shujaat expresses condolences﻿The entire nation fully supports the Pakistan Army’s ongoing operation against terrorists: Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith﻿Crime – PDP Chief Decries Government Failure as Rampant Car Snatching Plagues Karachi﻿Relief and Reconstruction Council should be established for the rehabilitation of flood victims: PTI﻿Afghan conflict – Over 200 Taliban, affiliated terrorists neutralized by Pakistan Army, tells ISPR﻿The soldiers of the homeland are our honor, pride, and the guarantee of our security, the entire nation is with them: Senior Minister Sindh﻿Border Security – Pakistan Army Captures 19 Afghan Posts and Destroys Key Headquarters in Major Border Retaliation﻿The bravery and professionalism of the Pakistan Army is a source of pride: Tehreek-e-Jawanan Pakistan﻿AFGHANISTAN CONFLICT- Pakistan Demands Kabul Take Verifiable Action Against India-Sponsored Terrorists﻿Afghanistan conflict- Pakistan expects Taliban Govt to take steps against terrorists: DPM﻿Road construction begins in Karachi Central at a cost of Rs 16 crore﻿Brave action against anti-social dacoit is commendable and praiseworthy::Sindh Home Minister﻿2 bodies recovered from a road in Karachi’s Shirin Jinnah Colony and the roof of a house in Baldia Bismillah Chowk﻿Driver who made video in Khairpur police van arrested, search for girl continues﻿Modern Disease Diagnosis and Reporting System Launched in Punjab to Prevent Spread of Epidemics in Livestock﻿Polio Eradication Campaign in Jhang to Begin Today﻿Birthday of Ismaili Community’s Spiritual Leader Prince Rahim al-Husseini Celebrated﻿Afghan Conflict- Pakistan Denounces Afghan-India Joint Stance on Kashmir, Rejects Terrorism Allegations﻿Global Diplomacy – Pakistan’s Bid to Tackle Digital Disinformation and Hate Speech Wins UNESCO Approval﻿Regulatory Action – Punjab Shuts Down 832 Illegal Clinics in Massive Crackdown﻿Man arrested in Karachi’s Malir for injecting milking buffaloes with harmful injections﻿NICVD ‘Pride of Pakistan’, is providing free medical facilities to the public: Bilawal Bhutto﻿Meeting in Ghorabari for the success of the polio campaign, detailed discussion on logistic aspects﻿Provincial government is taking various measures for the promotion of education: Sindh Minister for Auqaf﻿Karachi Boat Basin Police Crackdown, 35 Drug Addicts Transferred to Rehabilitation Center﻿Clifton Police arrested a motorcycle thief, recovered stolen motorcycle﻿4 Police Encounters in Karachi: One Dacoit Killed, 4 Arrested, 2 Citizens Also Injured﻿Trade Policy – President NKATI Raises Alarm Over Misuse of Tax Exemptions by FATA/PATA Importers﻿E-commerce – Digital Transformation Urged to Boost Pakistan’s Handmade Carpet Exports﻿Economic Policy – SMEDA Proposes Sweeping Ordinance Changes to Fast-Track SME Formalization﻿Bilingual literary session held under the Department of Youth Affairs, Government of Sindh, presided over by Anwar Shaoor﻿Education – Experts Champion Art as a Powerful Tool for Social Reform﻿Pakistan, Turkiye, and Azerbaijan to Address Regional Sovereignty and External Threats in High-Stakes Trilateral Summit﻿Diplomacy – Pakistan’s sacrifices against terrorism are for peace in the entire world: Minister of Information﻿Government Policy – Pakistan Establishes High-Level Committee to Regulate and Advance Artificial Intelligence﻿Wildlife Conservation – Growing threats to Pakistan’s coastal habitats threaten migratory birds and the economy﻿Dry weather forecast in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours﻿72 players selected from Karachi in National Games Trials, Sindh Boys Team to be selected today﻿Federal Minister Accuses KP Government of Colluding With Terrorists and Smuggling Mafias