In a ceremony recognising a lifetime of commitment, two retired police officers were formally honoured for their long-standing service to the public, with a senior official emphasising the importance of leaving a legacy of good character and public service.
The event, hosted at Aiwan-e-Saddar, paid tribute to the careers of retired Head Constable Mashk Alam and Constable Raja Arshad, according to a statement issued today.
Superintendent of Police (SP) for Aiwan Saddar, Tahir Mehmood Khan, presided over the occasion as the chief guest, joined by a gathering of other police personnel.
In his address, SP Khan lauded the contributions of the retiring officers to the police department. He noted that while retirement is an inevitable part of a career in service, the goal should always be to perform duties that bring honour.
“We should pledge to perform as much public service as possible during our tenure,” the Superintendent remarked, underscoring the value of a distinguished career.
The SP further acknowledged the valuable portion of their lives the officers dedicated to the police force, stating that the department, in turn, bestowed upon them respect and dignity.
Extending his ongoing support, SP Khan assured the former officers that his office would remain open to them should they face any private or official issues. The retiring personnel expressed their happiness for the recognition they received.
The ceremony concluded with the chief guest presenting honorary police shields and gifts to Head Constable Alam and Constable Arshad, along with best wishes for their future endeavours.