Two suspected dacoits involved in a recent major robbery were killed in an encounter with law enforcement agencies on Sobhodero Link Road following a police tip-off. A large amount of looted cash and weapons were recovered from the deceased.
According to official sources, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Ranipur police station received a tip-off today that notorious criminals Sharif Shahani and Nafees Shahani, along with their accomplices, were present in the area with the intent to commit a serious crime.
A police team was dispatched to the scene, where they faced resistance, resulting in an exchange of fire.
After the shootout, two assailants were arrested in a severely injured condition. They succumbed to their injuries while being transported to a medical center.
The deceased have been identified as Aqib Ashraf and Ali Ashraf Gadahi, both residents of Kamonke, Gujranwala district.
Authorities have confirmed that the deceased were associates of Sharif and Nafees Shahani and were involved in a robbery a few days ago at the residence of Sain Dad Kalhoro, where they stole cash and valuable jewelry worth hundreds of thousands of rupees.
Two pistols and stolen cash amounting to Rs 200,000 were recovered from the possession of the deceased suspects.
A background check is being conducted to determine the criminal records of the deceased in Khairpur and other districts.
Meanwhile, a comprehensive search operation has been launched to find and arrest the accomplices who escaped during the encounter.
Khairpur’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Dr. Samiullah Soomro, has announced commendation certificates and rewards for the police personnel who participated in the successful operation.