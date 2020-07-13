Woman tortured to death near Kunri

July 13, 2020

Kunri: A man tortured his wife to death near Tando Ghulam Ali on Monday. According to parents, the accused husband tortured his wife Marvi Kolhi to death near Tando Ghulam Ali. They said that the accused fled to an unknown destination after killing the wife.

The police shifted the body to a local hospital for an autopsy and later handed over to the heirs. No case could be filed till filing this report. However, the police said that they had started a probe into the incident. The incident has created a mourning atmosphere in the village.

