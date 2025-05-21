A seminar titled ‘Sustainable Ecosystem for Women Entrepreneurs’ was held at the Marriot Hotel in Karachi, focusing on fostering economic growth and gender equity in Pakistan.
Organized by the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF), the event drew stakeholders from government, private sectors, civil society, and grassroots communities to discuss the Growth for Rural Advancement and Sustainable Progress (GRASP) project.
Federal Minister for National Heritage, Mr. Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, participated as the Chief Guest. He commended the efforts of PPAF in uplifting women, particularly in rural areas, and underscored the critical role women play in society. “As women carry a substantial burden in society, it is incumbent upon us to ensure they receive their due rights and position,” he articulated.
The seminar emphasized the importance of womenled enterprises in poverty reduction and sustainable development. Through panels, success stories, and networking sessions, the event fostered dialogue on policy reforms, financial inclusion, and capacity building to empower women entrepreneurs across Pakistan.
Mr. Aurangzeb shared his hope that the seminar would produce a tangible document, with PPAF’s assistance, to present to the Cabinet for further deliberation and the initiation of a National Policy.
The CEO of PPAF highlighted the organization’s mission to create an environment where women entrepreneurs are supported not just financially, but also through mentorship, digital tools, and market linkages.
The GRASP initiative has already led to the creation of 15,000 jobs, showcasing the entrepreneurial skills of women in rural areas. The initiative focuses on enterprise and market development, agricultural knowledge, and informing women of their rights.
The CEO further mentioned their aim to train farmers for industry and export, strengthening the entire value chain, and ensuring food safety standards are integrated into Pakistan’s social landscape. These measures are pivotal for Pakistan to access the European Union Market.