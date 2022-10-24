World Polio Day marked to rid society of polio disease: CM aide

QUETTA: Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Chief Minister Balochistan, has said that “World Polio Day” was marked to rid the society of polio disease.

In his message issued here on Monday on the eve of “World Polio Day”, he said that purpose of marking world polio day was to protect the future of children, adding that eradication of polio was not impossible rather it was difficult and for the purpose, we all would have to work hard. Role of religious scholars, civil society and people from different walks of life.

Including journalists, in that regard was pivotal, adding that success to control that disease to some extent was being achieved owing to the unification of people from different walks of life. Paying glowing tributes to the polio workers who laid down their lives to protect children from being paralysed, he said that struggle with steadfastness was indispensable to get rid of polio disease.

He said functions across the world were being held in connection with polio disease to create awareness regarding precautionary measures and treatment of polio disease. Bizenjo said, “Our purpose is also the same as to how to ensure eradication of polio disease, so that the country could be cleaned of polio. Foolproof security arrangements would be made during anti polio drive, said he.