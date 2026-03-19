﻿Zardari Articulates Vision for Enhanced Pakistan-Tunisia Cooperation

President Asif Ali Zardari today expressed confidence that the bilateral relationship between Pakistan and Tunisia will significantly strengthen in the years ahead, in a message of goodwill marking the North African nation”s National Day.

In a formal communication, the President extended warm congratulations to his counterpart, President Kais Saied, and the Tunisian populace on the significant national event.

He underscored that the two nations maintain amicable and lasting ties, which are built upon a foundation of reciprocal respect, common values, and a profound connection between their peoples.

The President noted that the historical collaboration between Pakistan and Tunisia is a testament to the spirit of amity and goodwill that continues to steer their engagement.

Concluding his message, President Zardari conveyed his personal best wishes for the health and well-being of President Kais Saied, and for the sustained peace, advancement, and prosperity of the Tunisian people.