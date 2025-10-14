In a significant move to enhance pedestrian safety and prevent traffic accidents, Okara authorities on Sunday morning launched a campaign to install zebra crossings and road signs at key locations across the district, particularly near educational institutions and medical centers.
This project, which is currently underway, was initiated under the direction of Deputy Commissioner Ahmed Usman Javed. The administrations of various public and private hospitals, schools, colleges, and universities have started the process of creating designated pathways for pedestrians.
This initiative is expected to yield significant benefits. Authorities believe that the new crossings will make it considerably easier for students and hospital visitors to cross busy roads, directly addressing road safety concerns and helping to prevent potential accidents.
The installation of new signboards and crossings is also part of a larger beautification project for the district. A spokesperson for the district administration stated that all relevant institutions are expected to fulfill their responsibilities according to government directives and contribute to the city’s beautification.