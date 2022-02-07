﻿30 more die of covid in Pakistan

KARACHI: Pakistan on Sunday reported 30 deaths from Covid and 4,874 new cases in the last 24 hours while the countrywide death toll from the viral disease rose to 29,478 so far.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), so far 13,242 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 7,891 in Sindh 6,041 in KP, 986 in Islamabad, 761 in Azad Kashmir, 368 in Balochistan, and 189 in GB.

Furthermore 551,399 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 488,603 in Punjab 202,190 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 131,337 in Islamabad, 40,568 in Azad Kashmir 34,785 in Balochistan and 10,891 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 25,378,187 coronavirus tests and 56,051 in the last 24 hours. 1,339,498 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,681 patients are in critical condition. The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 8.69 percent.

So far, 108,173,867 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 896,350 in last 24 hours. 84,731,497 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 785,143 received their second dose in last 24 hours.