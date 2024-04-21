12 injured in mill boiler blast in Faisalabad

Faisalabad: As many as 12 workers were injured in a boiler explosion at a textile mill located on Sargodha Road in Faisalabad on Sunday.

According to rescue sources, the fire broke out after the boiler exploded and the iron roof of the factory collapsed. The boiler of Sargodha Textile Mills exploded due to high pressure, the Rescue sources said.

Rescue officials confirmed that 12 labourers, working in the factory at the time of the blast were injured.

On receiving the information, the rescue team reached the spot and brought the fire under control. Later, they shifted the injured workers to a hospital.

Zahoor, Azam, Abdul Waheed, Fayaz Ahmed, Abu Bakr, Waseem and Umeer are among the minor injured while Zanir, Salman, Mustansar, Shoaib and Sohail are among the seriously injured.

Rescue personnel completed the cooling process and handed over the control of the factory to the management.