Naqvi seeks one 24-hour working passport office in Lahore, Karachi

ISLAMABAD, Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi on Sunday directed authorities to open at leat one 24-hour working passport office each in Lahore and Karachi, aiming to enhance accessibility and convenience for citizens.

Naqvi highlighted the initiative on X, underscoring its significance in facilitating round-the-clock access to passport services. At least one passport office in both Lahore and Karachi will be open 24 hours to provide ease and convenience to the people, he stressed.

The directive follows a recent visit by Naqvi to passport offices in Lahore, during which he acknowledged widespread public grievances regarding inefficiencies and corrupt practices.

Last Monday, Naqvi took decisive action, removing the director and assistant director of the Lahore Passport Office in response to rampant allegations of corruption and malpractice.

Naqvi's visit to the Passport Office in Garden Town revealed pervasive illegal activities, prompting immediate measures to address the situation. Citizens aired their complaints directly to the minister, providing evidence of irregularities and collusion with unauthorized agents within the office.