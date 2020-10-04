14-year girl gang-rape case accused arrested

Larkana:The DIGP, Larkana Rage, Irfan Ali Baloch, claimed on Sunday that police teams formed by him after the hectic efforts arrested three accused involved in gang-rape case with a minor girl in village Yar Mohammad Khokhar on August 10 within the limits of Bakrani police station in Larkana district.

He said police teams led by DSP Bakrani Khalil Rehman Misan raided the hideout and arrested Jamil Khokhar, Jani Khokhar and Sohail Khokhar. He said that the accused had committed the assault on the 14-year–old girl in their village after kidnapping her. DIG said that the medical reports had confirmed the assault on the victim.

“I had formed the JIT under the supervision of DSP Misan to arrest the accused” he added and announced Rs 50 thousand for the police as cash reward for arresting the culprits. DIG Baloch said that arrested accused would be produced in the local court on Monday (today) to seek police remand and to interrogate them further. The FIR was registered on the complaint of the father of the victim.

The parents and relatives of the girl had staged the demonstrations for the arrest of the tormentors in Larkana and other towns of the district. The parents have demanded exemplary punishment to the accused so that no such incidents take place again.