2200 cops to perform duty for 9th Muharram events

Islamabad: Islamabad Capital Police Chief Dr Akbar Nasir Khan on Sunday reviewed security arrangements in connection with 9th Muharram-ul-Harram and decided to enhance vigilance and patrolling in various areas for foolproof security during procession and Majalis. 2,200 policemen of Islamabad capital police will be deployed for maintaining peace and tranquility on 9th Muharram.

According to the details, a meeting was held to review security arrangements for 9th Muharram at the Central Police office which was presided over by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan. He said that DIG (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatha would monitor all security related arrangements. He directed all police officials to maintain close liaison with peace committees and organizers of Majalis and processions in Muharram-ul-Haram. All wings of Islamabad police were given directions to ensure complete coordination for the success of this plan.

He said that cooperation of organizers should be ensured with police and law enforcing officials. He directed all police officials to maintain high vigilance of processions through safe city cameras, smart cars, surveillance cameras and drone cameras.and it would be looked after by DIG (Safe City). A main control room is established at Safe City Islamabad.

The police Commandos along with vehicles would perform the security duties at Imam Bargahs arranging religious gatherings.

He said that it should be ensured that processions would pass through the fixed routes and timings of processions to be observed strictly. He also directed for effective patrolling and use of commando vehicles for the purpose.

He directed for maintaining close coordination among all wings of Islamabad police and staff. The IGP said that walk-through gates must be installed at all entry and exit points of Majalis and processions and it should be covered through a large strength of policemen.

Patrolling officers must conduct visits to all the routes of 09 Muharram processions and Imambargahs and rooftops to be covered by the police officials. The IGP said that lady Police should be deputed for the female gatherings while police officers and Jawans would perform security duties outside the Imam Bargahs.

He further directed SSP (Traffic) to issue a traffic plan and ensure smooth flow of traffic on alternate routes during the procession. He said that it should be ensured that parking lots are far away from Imam Bargahs.

Strict vigilance should be maintained to ensure that security measures are in place by the police and SOPs issued by the government are being followed, the IGP maintained. He said that bomb disposal squad would conduct checking of routes through robots and modern technology while entry of participants in the procession would be ensured after complete checking. He further directed that all possible facilities should be provided to police officials performing duties during 9 Muharram processions. No laxity in security duties would be tolerated, the IGP maintained.