﻿PM directs establishing Pakistan Skill Company for better employment of workforce abroad

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the establishment of Pakistan Skill Company for better employment of Pakistani workforce abroad.

Chairing a sectoral briefing regarding NAVTTC (National Vocational and Technical Training Commission) and Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development here in Islamabad on Wednesday, he also directed to unify nationwide technical and vocational education.

The Prime Minister directed immediate establishment of Pakistan Skill Development Fund. He said NAVTTC should be further activated to ensure the provision of world-class technical and vocational training to the young workforce.

Globally renowned and international certifications should be ensured in all technical fields, he added. Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the importance of greater cooperation between the federal institutions and the provinces for the development of Pakistani manpower as per the international standards.

For this purpose, he also stressed for the formulation of an integrated system of regulation. Technical and vocational training plan should be implemented in line with international standards. The Prime Minister called for the creation of a coordinated and organized database of Pakistani manpower.

Shehbaz Sharif directed reforms in the licensing regime of companies regarding the employment of Pakistani technical and vocational workforce abroad. He said such companies and people should be identified who cheat the workforce and cause economic loss to them.

The Prime Minister said special consideration should be given to merit and transparency in the appointments of community welfare attachÃ©s in Pakistani embassies.

Shehbaz Sharif directed the formation of a committee for reforms in NAVTTC and the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development. The meeting was informed that NAVTTC will provide technical training to sixty thousand people this year.

It was informed that a total of six hundred thousand people will be provided with technical and vocational training in the next three years after the introduction of reforms.

The meeting was further informed that not only quota has been allocated for the youth of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir at the federal level but also a separate program is being launched for their special training which will start in June this year.