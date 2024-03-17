38 candidates in run for 11 Senate seats from Balochistan

QUETTA: The Election Commission of Pakistan issued a preliminary list of candidates vying for Senate elections from Balochistan.

According to a report on Sunday, the Election Commissioner Balochistan issued a list according to which 17 candidates have submitted nomination papers for seven general seats of the Senate from the province.

According to the preliminary list, eight candidates are in the run for two women seats while 13 candidates are vying for two technocrats seats. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done by March 19.

Former Caretaker Prime Minister former Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, Aaimel Wali Khan, former Caretaker Provincial Minister Amanullah Kanrani, former Senators Kohida Babar and Naseebullah Bazai, while former Federal Minister and Maulana Abdul Wasi and others are among those who submitted the nomination papers.

The deadline for submitting nomination papers for the Senate elections has ended as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is all set to hold the polls on April 2.

52 seats in the upper house of parliament will become vacant, but elections will only be held for 48 senators. The reduction is due to the abolition of four reserved seats for the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) following the 25th constitutional amendment.

The election commission will scrutinise the nomination papers, and the process will conclude by March 19, 2024, setting the stage for the next stage of the electoral journey. On March 26, 2024, the eagerly awaited final list of candidates vying for Senate seats will be unveiled.