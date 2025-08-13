A cycling gala will be held in Quetta on the occasion of Independence Day.
The Balochistan Cycling Association has organized this 40-kilometer competition, which will be held within the DHA community.
The event is open to all cyclists of the province, with separate races for male and female participants. The opening ceremony will be attended by representatives of the association.
Prizes, including trophies, medals, and certificates, will be distributed at the closing ceremony in DHA.
Those interested in participating can contact Organizing Secretary Jan Alam (03118377729) or President of Balochistan Cycling Association, Muhammad Ayaz Akhtar Tareen (03168211771).