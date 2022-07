Islamabad, July 24, 2022 (PPI-OT):A forty-one member Punjab Cabinet took oath in a simple but graceful ceremony at Governor’s House in Lahore last night. Punjab Governor Muhammad Baleegh-ur-Rehman administered the oath.

