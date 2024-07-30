News Ticker:.President calls for expanding outreach of BISPIndian army’s unexploded shell kills boy in KargilIndian troops intensifies search operations in held KashmirNEPRA to launch mobile App tomorrow19 Pakistani companies to showcase products at Shanghai expoPM lauds security forces for effective counter-terrorism operationRain, urban flooding likely in parts of Sindh including KarachiInterior Minister calls for making efforts to combat human traffickingPM directs to protect citizens during monsoon rainsAJK PM calls for maintaining road network during monsoonPunjab CM approves construction of three new road corridorsInterior Minister assures full cooperation for maintenance of law, order in KPEducation minister orders openig of 2,170 viable schoolsFour killed, seven injured as car overturns near ChagaiPlanning Minister vows to implement 5Es frameworkFIA, UN agencies to commemorate World Day Against Trafficking in PersonsPM orders measures for safety of people amid heavy rainsFinance Minister, Rana Mashhood vow to enhance opportunities for youthNDMA Chairman briefs Commonwealth Secretary General on NEOC’s rolePresident calls for expanding outreach of BISPPM welcomes Pakistan’s triple C plus rating by FitchNaqvi meets Chinese Consul GeneralKolhapur mosque attack: antiMuslim attackers brought from outise areas: factfinding reportRomina vows to highlight Pakistan’s climate efforts at COP29Indonesia’s ambassador for establishing noodle factory in BalochistanGovt, Ulema agree to curb religious intoleranceSoldier martyred in violent mob assault in GwadarBSO threatens nationwide protests against leaders’ arrestIndian troops continue massive search operation in occupied Kashmir areasFM hails Fitch rating upgrade as sign of economic growthNaval Chief pays official visit to RomaniaHEC, PBC sign MoU to uplift quality of legal educationFM briefs new US envoy on IMF agreement, economic agendaPresident for more women, minority representation in govt jobsAPHC assails attempts to alter demographic landscape of occupied KashmirTessori welcomes announcement of JI sitin outside Governor HouseSindh CM decides to provide small growers with agri equipment, tube wellsSindh CM says everincreasing bills have created unrest among peoplePower tariff will be cut after SEPRA fucnctioning: energy ministerNCHR team visits violencehit victimDacoits attack police post near Shikarpur, seize weaponsSFA imposes Rs1.9m fine against sale of substandard milkIndustry leader terms SBP’s interest rate cut as insufficient, wants moreKCCI wants substantial cut in interest rate, 1% reduction not enoughState Bank cuts policy rate to 19.5 percentEasypaisa Partners with Faysal Bank to Streamline International Remittance CollectionDar reaffirms commitment to commonwealth partnershipShaheens fall short in thrilling contest as Bangladesh A level seriesGovt sets IT exports target to $15b in next 5 yearsCongress leader says Kashmiris deprived of rights, resourcesKhawaja Asif slams propaganda campaign against CJPPak Army organizes free medical camp in Chunian, KasurRain likely in parts of Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, KP, KashmirPM condoles death of Saudi Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin TurkiPDMA Sindh Reports Progress in Managing Heatwave CrisisChina Commends Pakistan’s IMF Negotiations, Pledges Support for Economic InitiativesChina Commends Pakistan’s IMF Negotiations, Pledges Support for Economic InitiativesChina Commends Pakistan’s IMF Negotiations, Pledges Support for Economic Initiatives50% population will reside in urban areas by 2025: moot toldPM announces visa-free entry for gulf businessmenPDP demands formation of urban development ministry in SindhLevies force captures six bandits in ChagaiChina Commends Pakistan’s negotiations with IMF: AurangzebNational Party demands release over 300 political workersPTI Sindh launches urban forest project in KarachiAugust 5 another mourning, black day for IIOJK people: APHCRobust measures being taken to improve economy: AurangzebRussian CG offers assistance in reviving Pakistan Steel MillsPakistan seeks Kashmir issue solution under UN resolutionsOld system for trade Afghanistan demandedPresident, PM for preventive measures against HepatitisRestrictions on digital media not solution to issues, tells MQM leaderGovt, JI to continue talks on various matters tomorrowKashmiris will observe 5th August as Youm-e-Istehsal-e-KashmirDiya Club team emerge victorious in Malaysia’s football eventPunjab launches prosperity survey to collect data of deserving familiesNTUF, HBWWF hold demo for release of HRCP chiefEntry tests for MPhil, PhD admissions held at KU’s ICCBSGuns could not deter Balochis from demanding rights: NP leaderInfo Minister expresses hope for productive talks with JIPM announces campaign to eradicate Hepatitis CCommonwealth Secretary-General arrives in IslamabadPunjab introduces agricultural package of Rs174bThundershower expected in several areas of PakistanPoverty alleviation foremost priority of Govt: MusadikModi regime committing worst war crimes in IIOJK: Pasaba-e-HurriyatPakistan, KSA reaffirm commitment to strengthen beneficial tiesIndian govt moves two BSF battalions from Odisha to JammuMartyrdom anniversary of Captain Sarwar Shaheed observedCowardly terror acts cannot weaken nation’s resolve against terrorism: PMIndian forces’ personnel launch search operation in ReasiIndia subjecting Hurriyat leaders to political vengeance: APHC84 tons of prohibited goods destroyed in KhyberPakistan, KSA reaffirm commitment to strengthen beneficial tiesPTI held protest demonstrations in several Karachi areasOver 60% of Pakistan’s population consists of young people, tells TessoriBusiness community postpones strikeCM Murad bids farewell to Buhra Jamaat leader at airportPakistan, KSA reaffirm commitment to strengthen beneficial ties
News Ticker:.President calls for expanding outreach of BISPIndian army’s unexploded shell kills boy in KargilIndian troops intensifies search operations in held KashmirNEPRA to launch mobile App tomorrow19 Pakistani companies to showcase products at Shanghai expoPM lauds security forces for effective counter-terrorism operationRain, urban flooding likely in parts of Sindh including KarachiInterior Minister calls for making efforts to combat human traffickingPM directs to protect citizens during monsoon rainsAJK PM calls for maintaining road network during monsoonPunjab CM approves construction of three new road corridorsInterior Minister assures full cooperation for maintenance of law, order in KPEducation minister orders openig of 2,170 viable schoolsFour killed, seven injured as car overturns near ChagaiPlanning Minister vows to implement 5Es frameworkFIA, UN agencies to commemorate World Day Against Trafficking in PersonsPM orders measures for safety of people amid heavy rainsFinance Minister, Rana Mashhood vow to enhance opportunities for youthNDMA Chairman briefs Commonwealth Secretary General on NEOC’s rolePresident calls for expanding outreach of BISPPM welcomes Pakistan’s triple C plus rating by FitchNaqvi meets Chinese Consul GeneralKolhapur mosque attack: antiMuslim attackers brought from outise areas: factfinding reportRomina vows to highlight Pakistan’s climate efforts at COP29Indonesia’s ambassador for establishing noodle factory in BalochistanGovt, Ulema agree to curb religious intoleranceSoldier martyred in violent mob assault in GwadarBSO threatens nationwide protests against leaders’ arrestIndian troops continue massive search operation in occupied Kashmir areasFM hails Fitch rating upgrade as sign of economic growthNaval Chief pays official visit to RomaniaHEC, PBC sign MoU to uplift quality of legal educationFM briefs new US envoy on IMF agreement, economic agendaPresident for more women, minority representation in govt jobsAPHC assails attempts to alter demographic landscape of occupied KashmirTessori welcomes announcement of JI sitin outside Governor HouseSindh CM decides to provide small growers with agri equipment, tube wellsSindh CM says everincreasing bills have created unrest among peoplePower tariff will be cut after SEPRA fucnctioning: energy ministerNCHR team visits violencehit victimDacoits attack police post near Shikarpur, seize weaponsSFA imposes Rs1.9m fine against sale of substandard milkIndustry leader terms SBP’s interest rate cut as insufficient, wants moreKCCI wants substantial cut in interest rate, 1% reduction not enoughState Bank cuts policy rate to 19.5 percentEasypaisa Partners with Faysal Bank to Streamline International Remittance CollectionDar reaffirms commitment to commonwealth partnershipShaheens fall short in thrilling contest as Bangladesh A level seriesGovt sets IT exports target to $15b in next 5 yearsCongress leader says Kashmiris deprived of rights, resourcesKhawaja Asif slams propaganda campaign against CJPPak Army organizes free medical camp in Chunian, KasurRain likely in parts of Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, KP, KashmirPM condoles death of Saudi Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin TurkiPDMA Sindh Reports Progress in Managing Heatwave CrisisChina Commends Pakistan’s IMF Negotiations, Pledges Support for Economic InitiativesChina Commends Pakistan’s IMF Negotiations, Pledges Support for Economic InitiativesChina Commends Pakistan’s IMF Negotiations, Pledges Support for Economic Initiatives50% population will reside in urban areas by 2025: moot toldPM announces visa-free entry for gulf businessmenPDP demands formation of urban development ministry in SindhLevies force captures six bandits in ChagaiChina Commends Pakistan’s negotiations with IMF: AurangzebNational Party demands release over 300 political workersPTI Sindh launches urban forest project in KarachiAugust 5 another mourning, black day for IIOJK people: APHCRobust measures being taken to improve economy: AurangzebRussian CG offers assistance in reviving Pakistan Steel MillsPakistan seeks Kashmir issue solution under UN resolutionsOld system for trade Afghanistan demandedPresident, PM for preventive measures against HepatitisRestrictions on digital media not solution to issues, tells MQM leaderGovt, JI to continue talks on various matters tomorrowKashmiris will observe 5th August as Youm-e-Istehsal-e-KashmirDiya Club team emerge victorious in Malaysia’s football eventPunjab launches prosperity survey to collect data of deserving familiesNTUF, HBWWF hold demo for release of HRCP chiefEntry tests for MPhil, PhD admissions held at KU’s ICCBSGuns could not deter Balochis from demanding rights: NP leaderInfo Minister expresses hope for productive talks with JIPM announces campaign to eradicate Hepatitis CCommonwealth Secretary-General arrives in IslamabadPunjab introduces agricultural package of Rs174bThundershower expected in several areas of PakistanPoverty alleviation foremost priority of Govt: MusadikModi regime committing worst war crimes in IIOJK: Pasaba-e-HurriyatPakistan, KSA reaffirm commitment to strengthen beneficial tiesIndian govt moves two BSF battalions from Odisha to JammuMartyrdom anniversary of Captain Sarwar Shaheed observedCowardly terror acts cannot weaken nation’s resolve against terrorism: PMIndian forces’ personnel launch search operation in ReasiIndia subjecting Hurriyat leaders to political vengeance: APHC84 tons of prohibited goods destroyed in KhyberPakistan, KSA reaffirm commitment to strengthen beneficial tiesPTI held protest demonstrations in several Karachi areasOver 60% of Pakistan’s population consists of young people, tells TessoriBusiness community postpones strikeCM Murad bids farewell to Buhra Jamaat leader at airportPakistan, KSA reaffirm commitment to strengthen beneficial ties