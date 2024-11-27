News Ticker:Pakistan, Belarus sign several MOUs, agreementsPakistan, Russian leaders show solidarity with PalestiniansQatar ambassador, Sindh governor discuss investment.Pakistan cannot afford any form of chaos or bloodshed: PMPakistan, Belarus vow to further boost bilateral economic, trade tiesAll Perpetrators Involved in Srinagar Highway Attack Will Be Brought to Justice: NaqviAhsan Iqbal Vows to Overhaul CurriculumGulshan Town, Shah Faisal Town Claim Wins in KMC Football TournamentOver 300 Cyclists Ran on Karachi StreetsAJK President Meets HussainBalochistan CM announces targeted operation against terroristsSFA DG meets KPC leaders to seek support against food adulterationWheeljam strike observed against abduction of boy from QuettaInternational Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women ObservedEOBI establishes Help Desk at SITE Association to Address Members’ IssuesThree of a family killed in road mishap near TalharPolice constable injured in attackAzad Kashmir’s development is our top priority, says minister AkmalPunjab CM Lauds ADB’s Role in Provincial DevelopmentBalochistan govt to convene a national conference, tells CM BugtiTruck Union Balochistan resumes coal loading after security assurancePolio Cases Surge to 55 in 2024, Dr Hanif TayyabPreparations for by-election in PP-139 Sheikhupura in full swingWater supply issues in Karachi areas resolved on Ombudsman orderAll Towns and Cities Should Receive Equal Share in Development Funds: JI leaderPakistan, Belarus vow to enhance for achieving environmental sustainabilityKarachi Mayor decides to take action against AK Khan & BrothersSindh govt signs concession agreement for Marble City KarachiAwareness Session on Promoting Employment Opportunities for Women and Persons with DisabilitiesKMC restoring city’s vibrancy, lights: WahabAzad Kashmir’s people have right to protest for rights, says KhokharCM seeks timely completion of Karimabad Underpass, Korangi Causeway bridge, Malir Expressway projectsPPP leader demands judicial probe into Quetta Safe City Project scamPakistan’s Envoy, US Congressman discuss ways to strengthen tiesIndian police arrest two journalists in BaramullaRepression of journalists in IIOJK highlighted at London conferenceHurriyat leaders targeted to silence voices for self-determination in IIOJK: APHCKashmir dispute can only be resolved through meaningful talks: MirwaizCotton prices in Pakistan continue to declineCold spell, light rain expected in northern PakistanTwo killed, three injured over land dispute in NaseerabadSecurity forces kill three Khwarij in BannuServing people responsibility of police: Interior MinisterEconomic Turnaround Attributed to Government Decisions, Says Planning MinisterInterior Minister condemns firing incident in Kurrum DistrictAgencies capture huge quantity of smuggled goodsMusadik Malik expresses commitment to TAPI gas pipeline projectIJT Demands Restoration of Student Unions and Hostel at BMC QuettaSindh Food Authority Intensifies Crackdowns Across Province to Ensure Food SafetyKashmiri people will never accept division of Kashmir: AJK presidentOver 5000 Student Players Take Part as PM’s University Sports Olympiad BeginsArmy Chief deserves immense praise for successful organization of IDEAS: TessoriSwedish companies face challenges due to high tax rates: envoyNaval chief visits IDEAS at Karachi Expo CentreRawalakot under grip of environment pollutionPakistan wants to enhance ties with Oman in IT, Telecom sector: IT Minister40th death anniversary of film artist Aslam Pervaiz observedPakistan unveils National Intellectual Property Strategy40% of Pakistan’s next budget will be spent on interest payments: PDP leaderCM Maryam says Committed to Improving Quality of Govt SchoolsMemon responds to Punjab about Sindh water issuePakistan urges Afghanistan to take action against terror groupsCountry’s economy witnessing turnaround: AhsanPM’s climate aide calls on COP29 President, vows to jointly push for climate finance agendaInterior Minister reaffirms commitment to strengthening ties with UKPakistan reaffirms commitment for Improved Health SecurityFDI in energy sector reached $585.6m during current FYHigh Commission hosts webinar on Roshan Digital Account for Pakistani diaspora in CanadaTen-Year-Old Boy Abducted in Quetta Remains Missing After a WeekDissatisfaction grows over IIOJK reservation policy, Ruhullah Mehdi threatens protestAJK speaker to visit Leepa ValleyInclusive Development key to global climate action: Arif GoheerPakistan, Kazakhstan to enhance ties in industrial, agri sectorsTwo men killed in tribal feud near JaffarabadIndian billionaire Gautam Adani indicted in US for $265 million bribery schemeBelarus President to pay 3-day visit to Pakistan from MondayPM announces Rs5m cash award for FBR officerLetter to Pakistan PM: DFP highlights Kashmiri political prisoners’ harrowing plightDry Weather to Prevail Across Balochistan, Cold Nights Expected in Hilly AreasBoard decides to organize Business Summit in BalochistanPPL Honored with Corporate Philanthropy Award Maryam formally launches CM Laptop and Honhaar Scholarship ProgramHEC holds Opening Ceremony of English Faculty Development Training ProgramPakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to declare Islamabad, Riyadh as twin citiesMufti e Azam Mufti hails Tessori for his commendable public service initiativesFaiz Ahmad Faiz’s death anniversary observedWorld Children’s Day observedPM’s aide calls for introducing disaster insurance plansPresident, PM express grief over martyrdom of 12 security personnel in Bannu attackSecurity forces kill six Khwarij at MaliKhel area of Bannu DistrictYouth Olympiad talent will be nurtured to shine globally: Rana MashhoodCambridge needs to expand the horizon of their role in Pakistan: Education MinisterDeath anniversary of Faiz Ahmad Faiz observedPasban demands immediate action against illegal parking stands in KarachiHEC holds Opening Ceremony of English Faculty Development Training ProgramAJK President declares Kotli as his political strongholdPM urges Senate to play role in promoting national unityIT Minister urges TikTok to use platform for educational purposesMufti e Azam Mufti hails Tessori for his commendable public service initiatives
