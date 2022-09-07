A special ceremony was organized in CPO regarding the book “fallacy of militant ideology” by RPO Gujranwala Munir Masood Marth 

Lahore, September 07, 2022 (PPI-OT):Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar has said that police officers should continue creative work based on their experiences and observations for educational and research purposes along with their professional duties.

IG Punjab said that such efforts reflect the extensive study and field experiences of the police officer, which helps the readers to create awareness as well as assist in policy making regarding important issues. IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar describing the book “Fallacy of Militant Ideology” written by DIG Munir Masood Marth, Gujranwala as a good effort said that it is worthy example for other officers.

According to the details, a special event was organized in Central Police Office regarding the book written by Regional Police Officer Gujranwala Munir Masood Marth in which DIG Munir Masood Marth presented his book “Fallacy of Militant Ideology” to IG Punjab.

This book has been published by the well-known British publishing house “Tailor and Francis” while DIG Munir Masood Marth has also obtained a doctorate degree on the same subject. IG Punjab gave a certificate of appreciation for unique creative effort and encouraged DIG Munir Masood Marth.

DIG Munir Masood Marth in his book has thoughtfully highlighted the challenges of extremism facing the Muslim world and used the Quran, Hadiths and basic Islamic history as references. DIG Munir Masood Marth said during the conversation that the aim of this book, which was completed in four years, is to highlight the positive impression of Islam in the western world.

DIG Munir Masood Marth thanked IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar for the recognition he received. On this occasion, Additional IG Establishment, Additional IG Training, Additional IG Welfare and Finance, DIG welfare and other officers were also present.

