Adopt safety measures against coronavirus: JKLF to IOK people

March 25, 2020

Srinagar, March 25, 2020 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) has appealed to people of the territory to adopt precautionary and safety measures to save themselves from the deadly coronavirus.

The JKLF chief spokesman, Muhammad Rafiq Dar, in a statement issued from party headquarters in Srinagar sked the Kashmiri people to follow internationally recognized precautionary SOPs to minimize the spread of coronavirus that has reached to 193 countries and has until now killed thousands of people across the world. Therefore, in these testing times every citizen of occupied Kashmir has to prove himself/herself as a freedom loving, responsible, true and patriotic citizen, he added.

Rafiq Dar demanded an early, immediate and unconditional release of all illegally detained pro-freedom people who are languishing in different jails in and outside the occupied territory. He said the imminent spread of deadly virus has endangered the lives of thousands of jailed Kashmiris who are lodged in jails hundreds and thousands kilometres away from their homes and families. Rafiq Dar appealed international human rights organizations to play their role in early release of these illegally detained Kashmiris including the JKLF Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik.

The spokesman has also asked the governments of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) to take certain important, immediate and serious steps that would save the lives of people. “Closing all entry points, availability of screening and testing facilities, identification of quarantine places, well equipped para-medical staff, availability of resources and publicity of precautionary SOPs are some primary and necessary steps to be taken,” he added.

