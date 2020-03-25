TeH concerned about well-being of Kashmiri detainees

March 25, 2020

Srinagar, March 25, 2020 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir (TeH), led by Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, has expressed serious concern about the well-being of the illegally detained Kashmiris lodged in different Indian jails amid growing coronavirus pandemic.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat in a statement issued in Srinagar said that thousands of families in occupied Kashmir were suffering due to the continued illegal detention of their loved ones. It said that hundreds of Kashmiris were arrested during 2015 and 2016 and lodged in different jails of the occupied territory. However, it added that since August 2019, thousands of people including Hurriyat leaders, political activists, lawyers, traders and students were picked up from their homes on the false charges and shifted to the Indian jails hundreds and thousand miles away.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat said that these Kashmiri detainees should be brought back to occupied Kashmir on humanitarian grounds to save them from the potential threat of coronavirus. It said that the Covid-19 virus posed serious challenge to the world and the occupied territory was also facing the situation of uncertainty due to the pandemic.

