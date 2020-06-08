Agriculture package of Rs 50 billion being ensured to benefit farmers

June 8, 2020

Islamabad, June 08, 2020 (PPI-OT): Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has assured that agriculture package worth 50 billion rupees would be targeted to ensure its beneficiaries were the farmers and crop growers.

He was chairing a meeting with a delegation of the Farmers Associates Pakistan in Islamabad today [Monday]. The Adviser said the government has approved this package with a view to extending relief to the farmers’ community and its direct disbursement to the farmers and crop growers remains a key objective of the government.

Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said the government is open to considering any suggestion to further improve the disbursement criterion of the agriculture package of 50 billion rupees in view of the input and consultation of the stakeholders.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts