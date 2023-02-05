Ahsan blames financial crisis on Imran

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal Sunday flayed Imran Khan for damaging the economy.

Addressing a public gathering, Iqbal flayed Imran Khan and his government as saying: “The people of Punjab are suffering because of his policies. Another dacoit will be made the Chief Minister after two thieves. Punjab needs a leader like Shehbaz Sharif who serves the country and its public.”

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will face a dreadful defeat in the upcoming elections. The public has already decided in the favor of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PMLN). The public of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is very fed up with PTI’s government as it cannot safeguard the province.