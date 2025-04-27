Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, has criticized India for what he described as an “insecurity syndrome,” despite its larger size and extensive statehood experience.
In a press statement, Iqbal contrasted this with Pakistan’s display of composure and maturity, despite its younger statehood of 77 years and smaller geographical and population size.
Iqbal referenced the Jafarabad Express terrorist attack in Pakistan, highlighting the country’s mature response in acknowledging internal security lapses while addressing credible evidence of foreign involvement.
This, he contrasted with India’s impulsive reaction to the Pahalgam tragedy, where blame was hastily directed towards Pakistan without substantiated evidence.
The minister pointed out the absence of anti-India sentiment exploitation by Pakistani political leaders since 1993, while noting the recurring use of anti-Pakistan rhetoric in Indian pre-election campaigns. He remarked on the Indian government’s and media’s conduct as a striking irony, underscoring the need for responsible behavior.