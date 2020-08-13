Air Chief visits operational air base

August 13, 2020

Karachi:Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force visited an operational air base Thursday.

During the visit, he participated in an operational training mission in the dual seat JF-17 Thunder aircraft. Being a seasoned F-16 pilot himself, the Air Chief had a first-hand assessment of operational capabilities of the indigenously manufactured dual seat fighter aircraft.

Interacting with the air and ground crew, the Air Chief lauded the level of motivation and thorough professionalism of the personnel. He added that the induction of dual seat version and Block-3 variant of JF-17 Thunder would help in maintaining the cutting edge of the PAF. He also stated that PAF personnel are the proud custodians of the legacy of valiant air warriors of Pakistan, which was manifested during Operation Swift Retort, last year.

He further said that PAF would never be intimidated by stockpiling of weapons by the enemy. He added that PAF, in synergy with sister services, is ever ready to counter any threat to the sovereignty of our sacred motherland. Earlier on his arrival at the base, the Air Chief was received by Air Officer Commanding and Base Commander.

