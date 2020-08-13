National

Pakistan’s Liquid Foreign Reserves

August 13, 2020

Karachi:State Bank of Pakistan here Thursday said the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$19,518.3 million on 07-August-2020. The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under:

i) Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: US$12,469.3 million

ii) Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: US$7,049.0 million

iii) Total liquid foreign reserves: US$19,518.3 million

During the week ended 07-August-2020, SBP reserves decreased by US$73 million to US$ 12,469.3 million, due to government external debt repayments.

