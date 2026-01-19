The social media accounts of human rights leader Rana Basharat Ali Khan have been suspended across several major platforms, including Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, and Snapchat.
The International Human Rights Movement has called the deactivation “a direct attack on freedom of expression.”
Reports suggest this is not the first time Khan has faced such online restrictions, which have been described as attempts to suppress his advocacy. Despite previous challenges, he has continued his work in the human rights sector.
The International Human Rights Movement has strongly condemned the social media suspension and demanded the immediate reinstatement of all his accounts, stating that “the voice of human rights cannot be silenced.”