BUSINESS: Pakistan, China Sign Crucial Pacts to Address Urban Water Scarcity

KARACHI: Pakistan and China have formalised their strategic alliance by inking three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in Changsha, China, with a prominent emphasis on tackling urban water scarcity through seawater desalination technology. These significant accords, witnessed by President Asif Ali Zardari, are set to bolster collaboration in water management, agricultural advancement, and the tea sector, signifying pivotal strides for various developmental initiatives.

According to an official information today, the pact concerning the purification of seawater was executed by Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and Mr. Yuhui, Chairman of Luxian Environmental Technology Group. Mr. Memon underscored the critical need for seawater desalination projects, particularly for a burgeoning metropolis like Karachi, to combat future water shortages and ensure additional supply for its inhabitants. He highlighted that this initiative would enhance the city”s infrastructure and amenities while generating new avenues for investment and employment.

A separate agreement for agricultural technology cooperation was also signed by Mr. Memon, alongside Mr. Chen Zhishen, Chairman of Longpin High-Tech Information Company. This understanding aims to leverage modern scientific farming practices in Sindh, an agriculturally fertile province, to substantially boost per-acre yields. It promises to provide farmers with access to cutting-edge research, enhanced seed varieties, intelligent cultivation systems, and advanced methodologies. The Sindh government aspires to modernise its agricultural sector to ensure farmers” prosperity, increase exports, and strengthen the national economy, drawing upon China”s notable progress in this field.

Furthermore, a third memorandum pertaining to the tea industry was finalised by Senator Saleem Mandviwala on behalf of Pakistan, with Mr. Zhou Chongwang and Mr. Hao Jiaolong representing Chinese enterprises. This particular MoU is designed to expand trade linkages between the two nations, promoting the tea business, stimulating investment, and fostering stronger people-to-people connections.

Following the signing ceremony, Mr. Sharjeel Inam Memon, who also holds portfolios for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, issued a statement articulating that these agreements represent significant milestones for the progress of diverse sectors. He emphasised their potential to unlock fresh investment avenues, deliver fundamental provisions to the populace, encourage the adoption of contemporary technology, and fortify industrial partnerships.

The overall objective of these understandings is to advance water management, agricultural practices, bilateral trade, and broader cooperation between Pakistan and China. Among other notable attendees at the event were Mr. Qasim Naveed Qamar, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh for Investment and Public-Private Partnership Projects, Chief Secretary Sindh Mr. Ali Hassan Brohi, and Pakistan”s Ambassador to China, Mr. Khalil Hashmi.